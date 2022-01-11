India Tests Advanced Sea Variant of BrahMos Cruise Missile - Agency

India has successfully test-launched an advanced naval version of its supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, developed by a joint Russian-Indian company, the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Tuesday

"Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS (Indian Naval Ship) Visakhapatnam today. Missile hit the designated target ship precisely," the DRDO tweeted.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the launch on Twitter, saying it reconfirms "robustness of (the Indian navy's) mission readiness," and lauded the navy's teamwork with the DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace company.

BrahMos Aerospace is a Russian-Indian enterprise producing supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes or land platforms. It was established in 1998 and named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow. The Russian side of the venture is represented by the NPO Mashinostroyenia company.