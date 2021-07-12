India Tests Extended Range Version Of Supersonic Cruise Missile BrahMos - Source
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) India tested an extended range version of supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, but the test "did not meet the required parameters," a government source told Sputnik on Monday.
A joint team of the BrahMos manufacturer and the Defence Research and Development Organisation a government body with the Indian Ministry of Defence will analyze the test, the soure said.