India To Actively Engage In COVID-19 Vaccine Production - Modi

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

India to Actively Engage in COVID-19 Vaccine Production - Modi

India is among global leaders in pharmaceutics and intends to actively participate in vaccine production to help the world tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) India is among global leaders in pharmaceutics and intends to actively participate in vaccine production to help the world tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

"In this extremely difficult period caused by the unprecedented pandemic, India's pharma industry has supplied essential medicines to over 150 countries.

As the country which is the biggest vaccine producer in the world, India will use its vaccine manufacturing and distribution capacity to help all humanity fight this crisis," Modi said in an address at the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

The SCO was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan joined in as member states.

