UrduPoint.com

India To Address Maritime Security As UN Security Council President - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

India to Address Maritime Security as UN Security Council President - Foreign Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that India planned to address maritime security, peacekeeping operations and counter-terrorism actions during its upcoming presidency in the United Nations Security Council.

"As you are aware, India is holding the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August. As part of our presidency, we are organizing signature events on three focus areas that we have chosen, viz. Maritime Security, Peacekeeping Operations and Counter Terrorism," Bagchi stated during a press briefing.

On August 9, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside for the first time over a high-level online open debate of the UN Security Council on bolstering maritime security, Bagchi added.

Information on events concerning peacekeeping operations and fighting terrorism will be further provided.

India joined the UN Security Council, one of organization's principal bodies, in January 2021 for a two-year term as one of ten non-permanent rotating members. In August, India will take over the council presidency from France.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister United Nations Narendra Modi France January August From

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s p ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents rejected

48 minutes ago
 Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes ..

Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says

57 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

1 hour ago
 Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and c ..

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and cool climate: European Space Ag ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with ..

Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Spanish newspaper &#039;Marca& ..

1 hour ago
 UVAS observes one minute silence to express solida ..

UVAS observes one minute silence to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.