India to Address Maritime Security as UN Security Council President - Foreign Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that India planned to address maritime security, peacekeeping operations and counter-terrorism actions during its upcoming presidency in the United Nations Security Council.

"As you are aware, India is holding the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August. As part of our presidency, we are organizing signature events on three focus areas that we have chosen, viz. Maritime Security, Peacekeeping Operations and Counter Terrorism," Bagchi stated during a press briefing.

On August 9, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside for the first time over a high-level online open debate of the UN Security Council on bolstering maritime security, Bagchi added.

Information on events concerning peacekeeping operations and fighting terrorism will be further provided.

India joined the UN Security Council, one of organization's principal bodies, in January 2021 for a two-year term as one of ten non-permanent rotating members. In August, India will take over the council presidency from France.