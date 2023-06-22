India to Announce Purchase of US MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drones on Thursday - US Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden are expected to announce on Thursday that India will commit to purchasing American-made MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"With regards to the Sea Guardian (drones), Yes, I think that's going to be announced by the leaders tomorrow, but India is committing to the purchase of the MQ-9B armed UAVs, and we're very delighted about that because I think that's going to grow India's ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) capability," the US official said.

According to the US official, India is actively engaged in diversifying away from Russian military equipment, which is something that should be made clearer on Thursday during Modi's visit to the White House.

The MQ-9B Sea Guardian has a mission radius of 1,200 nautical miles, a greater range, endurance and maximum payload capacity than the MQ-9 Reaper.

The Sea Guardian drone can also detect and identify sea vessels, including submarines.