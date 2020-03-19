India to Ban Inbound Passenger Flights for 1 Week Starting Sunday - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Indian authorities ordered on Thursday that all international airports in the country close to inbound passenger aircraft starting Sunday over the spread of COVID-19.

"No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22, 2020 for one week," the government said in a statement.

New Delhi also called on regional authorities to recommend people over 65 -- with the exception of public servants, government workers and medical personnel -- and below 10 to stay at home.

India has already suspended all tourist visas from March 12 until April 15, and introduced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone coming into the country from Iran, Spain, Italy, China, South Korea, France, and Germany after February 15.