UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India To Ban Inbound Passenger Flights For 1 Week Starting Sunday - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

India to Ban Inbound Passenger Flights for 1 Week Starting Sunday - Government

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Indian authorities ordered on Thursday that all international airports in the country close to inbound passenger aircraft starting Sunday over the spread of COVID-19.

"No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22, 2020 for one week," the government said in a statement.

New Delhi also called on regional authorities to recommend people over 65 -- with the exception of public servants, government workers and medical personnel --  and below 10 to stay at home.

India has already suspended all tourist visas from March 12 until April 15, and introduced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone coming into the country from Iran, Spain, Italy, China, South Korea, France, and Germany after February 15.

Related Topics

India Delhi Iran China France Germany Spain Italy South Korea February March April Sunday 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

3 minutes ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

44 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

50 minutes ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

58 minutes ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

1 hour ago

Fully equipped isolation wards set up for coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.