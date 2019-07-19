(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) New Delhi will be ready to reconsider cooperation with Moscow for joint building or purchase of the fifth generation of Russia's Su-57 fighter jet after it is introduced into service and tested by the Russian military, Birender Singh Dhanoa, the chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, said.

Dhanoa said in an interview with the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda that India would be ready to make its decision on the Su-57 jet after it saw it in action in Russia and Moscow presented it to New Delhi.

Under the existing contract, the first Su-57 jet will be introduced into service in Russia later this year, while the second item will be finished in 2020.