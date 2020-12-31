UrduPoint.com
India To Begin Vaccination Test Run On January 2 Across All States - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:00 PM

India to Begin Vaccination Test Run on January 2 Across All States - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) India is set to begin a test run of COVID-19 vaccination in all states starting January 2, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Thursday.

A dry run was successfully tested in three states and if the expanded run transpires without glitches, a nationwide rollout will begin under the Co-WIN mobile application.

"The dry run will be conducted by all the State and UT [union territories] governments on 2nd January 2021 (Saturday). The activity is proposed to be conducted in all State Capitals in at least 3 session sites,"  the ministry said in a statement.

The expanded run is intended to further test the application and iron out any possible glitches between distribution, planning and implementation of vaccinations at a larger scale, the ministry said.

All the shots will be administered to health care workers who will be selected by the medical officers in charge.

The ministry did not name the vaccine that will be administered, with India already conducting several phase three studies, including on vaccines from homegrown pharmaceutical firms Zydus Cadila Healthcare and Bharat Biotech.

India has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections after the United States, with over 10.2 million cases in total and nearly 150,000 deaths as a result while over 9.8 million have recovered.

