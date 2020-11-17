India plans to continue the work on the anti-terrorism strategy within BRICS, which was finalized during Russia's presidency in the organization, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday at a BRICS summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) India plans to continue the work on the anti-terrorism strategy within BRICS, which was finalized during Russia's presidency in the organization, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday at a BRICS summit.

"We are pleased that during the Russian chairmanship of BRICS, the BRICS counterterrorism strategy has been finalized. This is an important achievement. And during its chairmanship, India will take this work forward," Modi said.

The summit is being held online this year.