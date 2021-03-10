UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India To Buy U.S. Armed Drones To Boost Defence

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:29 PM

India to buy U.S. Armed Drones to boost defence

India is planning to buy 30 armed drones from the United States to boost its defence, according to an American media report

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :India is planning to buy 30 armed drones from the United States to boost its defence, according to an American media report.

Citing unnamed officials, Bloomberg, a New York-based international news agency, said India will approve in April the $3 billion purchase of 30 MQ-9B Predator drones manufactured by San Diego-based General Atomics.

Currently, India's drones can only be used for surveillance and reconnaissance but the addition of armed drones will add to India's military capabilities, the report said.

India is emerging as a strategic defense partner for the U.S., particularly in countering Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean and some areas of Southeast Asia, it was pointed out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is in the midst of a 10-year, $250 billion military modernization.

Pentagon officials didn't respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to visit India this month, while President Joe Biden will soon join counterparts from India, Japan and Australia in the first-ever meeting of the "Quad" bloc. The leaders will meet virtually on March 12 to discuss issues including supply chains, maritime security and climate change.

The MQ-9B drone can fly for about 48 hours and carry a payload of about 1,700 kilograms (3,700 Pounds), Bloomberg said.

Related Topics

India Drone Prime Minister Australia China Narendra Modi Visit San Buy Austin Japan United States March April Media From Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperatio ..

4 minutes ago

Country nearing shortage of medical, diagnostic eq ..

8 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz moves PA resolution for children with ..

18 minutes ago

ECP rejects PTI's plea against notification of Sen ..

25 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses modern beekeeping ..

29 minutes ago

Mauritius imposes fresh lockdown after 14 local Co ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.