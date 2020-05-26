India to Continue Building Infrastructure on Border With China Despite Escalation - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has instructed three service chiefs to continue strengthening infrastructure and building roads along the border with China, while tensions build up in the area, a source in the Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

Last week, Indian media reported that New Delhi and Beijing had deployed additional troops to the border area in Ladakh, a region administered by India as a union territory, following two violent face-offs in early May that left several soldiers injured on both sides.

According to the source, Singh has also discussed the recent developments with Indian Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather a so-called Line of Actual Control, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations.