UrduPoint.com

India To Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System Unit By April - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 01:49 PM

India to Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System Unit by April - Reports

India has launched a deployment of the first regiment of S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile defense system, with the first unit to begin operation in April, media reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) India has launched a deployment of the first regiment of S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile defense system, with the first unit to begin operation in April, media reported on Monday.

The five missile defense S-400 units will be deployed at the border areas to address the threat from China, with one of them set to start running in April and the others by the next year, Indian newspaper Hindustan Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Indian government is yet to make public statement about the deployment.

Russia and India signed a $5.43 billion contract for the supply of S-400 in October 2018 following China and Turkey, which acquired the defense complexes earlier. The S-400 Triumph missile defense systems are capable of shooting down a hostile aircraft from the distance of 25 to 249 miles.

India is deploying the systems amid a flare-up in tensions with China in Ladakh border area. Both Beijing and New Delhi have increased their military presence in the area.

Related Topics

India Turkey China Beijing New Delhi April October Border 2018 Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PM directs completion of public welfare projects o ..

PM directs completion of public welfare projects on priority basis Imran Khan

32 seconds ago
 Successful Dubai investment conference to mark era ..

Successful Dubai investment conference to mark era of progress, opportunities: C ..

33 seconds ago
 Almaty Commandant's Office Offers Citizens to Hand ..

Almaty Commandant's Office Offers Citizens to Hand Offer Stolen Firearms

35 seconds ago
 Veteran actor Rashid Naz passes away

Veteran actor Rashid Naz passes away

42 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 24,934 new daily COVID-19 cases

Brazil reports 24,934 new daily COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago
 Japanese club plans crowdfunded Iniesta statue

Japanese club plans crowdfunded Iniesta statue

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.