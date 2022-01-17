India to Deploy First S-400 Missile Defense System Unit by April - Reports

India has launched a deployment of the first regiment of S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile defense system, with the first unit to begin operation in April, media reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) India has launched a deployment of the first regiment of S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile defense system, with the first unit to begin operation in April, media reported on Monday.

The five missile defense S-400 units will be deployed at the border areas to address the threat from China, with one of them set to start running in April and the others by the next year, Indian newspaper Hindustan Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Indian government is yet to make public statement about the deployment.

Russia and India signed a $5.43 billion contract for the supply of S-400 in October 2018 following China and Turkey, which acquired the defense complexes earlier. The S-400 Triumph missile defense systems are capable of shooting down a hostile aircraft from the distance of 25 to 249 miles.

India is deploying the systems amid a flare-up in tensions with China in Ladakh border area. Both Beijing and New Delhi have increased their military presence in the area.