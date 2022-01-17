India to eventually move towards nationwide riots, civil war: Chinese scholar

Chinese scholar Prof Cheng Xizhong on Monday said if the Hindutva-Modi government did not stop its cruel suppression of Muslims, Kashmiris, ethnic minorities in the northeast and non-Hindu groups throughout the country, the current nationwide commotion in India would evolve into an all-out civil war and eventually the country would move towards national division and disintegration

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese scholar Prof Cheng Xizhong on Monday said if the Hindutva-Modi government did not stop its cruel suppression of Muslims, Kashmiris, ethnic minorities in the northeast and non-Hindu groups throughout the country, the current nationwide commotion in India would evolve into an all-out civil war and eventually the country would move towards national division and disintegration.

Cheng Xizhong, who is visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, and former defence attache in South Asian countries, in an article, said the Hindu zealots led by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) inspired Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders openly call for genocide of the Muslims and persecution of other minorities through tacit extreme ploys.

Nowadays, incidents such as lynching of Muslims and Dalits, destruction of churches, detention of activists, persecution of the minorities happen every day and non-Hindu groups have completely lost their fundamental human rights, he added.

He analyzed that the root cause of the current situation was that the rising Hindu groups in India have got support and impunity from the Hindutva-Modi government. "Actually, the ruling BJP headed by Narendra Modi takes the lead in mob attacks or threatened violence, while some BJP ruling states have adopted laws and policies to target minority communities, particularly Christians, Muslims, Dalits, and Adivasis.

"Where there is repression, there is resistance. The stronger the repression, the fiercer the resistance. In particular, the Kashmiris are brave and unyielding. They will never bow before the repression of the Modi regime." India's ethnic discrimination policy, he said, would eventually lead to nationwide riots and even full-scale civil war and disintegration.