India to Give Visas, Shelter to Afghan Refugees Fleeing Taliban Violence - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) India intends to provide visas and shelter to Afghan refugees that are escaping the country amid the ongoing Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) offensive, a government source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"India to give temporary visa and shelter to Afghan nationals who are fleeing Afghanistan due to Taliban violence," the source said.

The violence has dramatically increased in Afghanistan after the US and allies started to pull out their troops, resulting in the Taliban seizing vast territories and almost 20 provincial capitals. The movement is imposing strict Sharia law in the seized areas.

Over the recent months, local interpreters and other staff began facing increasing threats from the Taliban for helping foreign forces throughout the last twenty years of the war in Afghanistan.

Washington vowed to ensure their safety, while US President Joe Biden announced relocation flights from Afghanistan for interpreters and other allies. The US has also been negotiating resettlement programs for Afghans with third countries and signed a deal for temporary housing of up to 8,000 people with Qatar.

On Saturday, Canada said it also planned to resettle over 20,000 Afghan refugees through special immigrant programs designed for those who assisted Canadian military efforts in Afghanistan over the growing Taliban threat.