UrduPoint.com

India To Give Visas, Shelter To Afghan Refugees Fleeing Taliban Violence - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 08:51 PM

India to Give Visas, Shelter to Afghan Refugees Fleeing Taliban Violence - Source

India intends to provide visas and shelter to Afghan refugees that are escaping the country amid the ongoing Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) offensive, a government source told Sputnik on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) India intends to provide visas and shelter to Afghan refugees that are escaping the country amid the ongoing Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) offensive, a government source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"India to give temporary visa and shelter to Afghan nationals who are fleeing Afghanistan due to Taliban violence," the source said.

The violence has dramatically increased in Afghanistan after the US and allies started to pull out their troops, resulting in the Taliban seizing vast territories and almost 20 provincial capitals. The movement is imposing strict Sharia law in the seized areas.

Over the recent months, local interpreters and other staff began facing increasing threats from the Taliban for helping foreign forces throughout the last twenty years of the war in Afghanistan.

Washington vowed to ensure their safety, while US President Joe Biden announced relocation flights from Afghanistan for interpreters and other allies. The US has also been negotiating resettlement programs for Afghans with third countries and signed a deal for temporary housing of up to 8,000 people with Qatar.

On Saturday, Canada said it also planned to resettle over 20,000 Afghan refugees through special immigrant programs designed for those who assisted Canadian military efforts in Afghanistan over the growing Taliban threat.

Related Topics

India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Washington Canada Qatar Visa From Government Refugee Housing

Recent Stories

Japanese Military to Assist Evacuation in Saga Pre ..

Japanese Military to Assist Evacuation in Saga Prefecture Amid Flooding - Report ..

1 minute ago
 The nation should not forget their heroes' sacrifi ..

The nation should not forget their heroes' sacrifices in safeguarding motherland ..

1 minute ago
 114 drivers fined, 54 shops sealed over violation ..

114 drivers fined, 54 shops sealed over violation of Corona SOPs

2 minutes ago
 Basharat Raja lays foundation stone of new memoria ..

Basharat Raja lays foundation stone of new memorial of police martyrs

2 minutes ago
 AJK CJ visits Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium

AJK CJ visits Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium

7 minutes ago
 KP IGP reviews security arrangements for Muharram

KP IGP reviews security arrangements for Muharram

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.