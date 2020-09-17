UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India To Have COVID-19 Vaccine By Early 2021 - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:09 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Indian Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that India would have a vaccine against the coronavirus disease by early next year.

"We are expecting that our country will have COVID vaccine by the early next year," Vardhan said in a statement to the Parliament.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, having a total of over 5.12 million cases.

