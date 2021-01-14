UrduPoint.com
India To Hold Republic Day Parade Without Foreign Leader As Chief Guest - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) India has decided not to have any foreign leaders as a chief guest for the Republic Day parade this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Thursday.

On January 26, the country will celebrate Republic Day, commemorating the day when the Indian constitution came into force in 1950. One of the important events on that day is the Republic Day parade, to which New Delhi always invites a foreign leader as a chief guest.

This year, it was supposed to be UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who canceled his visit earlier in the month due to the COVID-19 situation in his country.

"There will be no foreign head of state or head of government as the chief guest for India's Republic Day event due to the global COVID-19 situation," the spokesman said at a press briefing.

This is said to be the first Republic Day without a head of state or government as chief guest at the parade since 1966.

