India to Host 4th Central Asia-India Dialogue Foreign Ministers' Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) A two-day meeting of foreign ministers within the Central Asia-India Dialogue is starting in New Delhi on Sunday.

The dialogue include India and the Central Asian countries, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

This will be the fourth meeting of foreign ministers in such a format since the first summit took place in January 2019 in Uzbekistan.