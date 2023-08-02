(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Ministers of G20 member states will meet in India's Gandhinagar on Wednesday for a three-day conference on women's empowerment, held under the G20 Indian Presidency.

The conference will be chaired by Indian Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver a video address at the start.

More than 150 delegates are expected at the conference from G20 member states, guest countries and international organizations, including UN Women and Asian Development Bank. The conference, as well as a number of events scheduled to take place on its sidelines, will focus on women's role in such areas as the economy, education and climate change. A summary paper will be adopted with policy recommendations to G20 leaders.