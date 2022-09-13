India to Host G20 Summit on September 9-10, 2023 - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) India will host the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit on September 9-10 next year, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from 01 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country, beginning December 2022. The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State / Government is scheduled to be held on 09 and 10 September 2023 in New Delhi," the ministry said in a statement.

G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The forum accounts for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world's population. It aims to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

India is part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and upcoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

During India's G20 Presidency, the Troika will consist of three developing countries, including Indonesia and Brazil, for the first time. This will provide these countries with a "greater voice," according to the statement.

Indonesia is the current holder of the G20 Presidency, hosting the next group's summit in Bali on November 15-16. Several Western countries, the US and Canada in particular, advocated banning Russia altogether from the group, but were opposed by other members. Indonesia, in a bid to unite the G20 countries and reach a compromise, invited both Russia and Ukraine, a non-G20 country, to the summit.

Last week, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares expressed the country's readiness to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit.