UrduPoint.com

India To Impose Restrictions On Wheat Flour Exports On July 12 - Ministry Of Commerce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 01:50 AM

India to Impose Restrictions on Wheat Flour Exports on July 12 - Ministry of Commerce

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The Indian government will impose restrictions on the export of wheat flour from July 12 amid global supply crunch, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

"Whereas global supply disruptions in wheat and wheat flour have created many new players and has led to price fluctuations and potential quality related issues. Therefore, it is imperative to maintain the quality of wheat flour exports from India," the ministry said in a statement.

Under the revised policy, "export of wheat flour (atta) is subject to recommendation of Inter Ministerial Committee (IMC) on export of wheat." the ministry added.

On May 14, India imposed a ban on wheat exports due to a rise in global wheat prices, which could potentially hit food security domestically and in the region.

Following the decision, the price of wheat in Europe jumped to a record $455 a ton.

At the end of last month, Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India was going to allow wheat exports to friendly countries and to those in need, but will not lift the ban for private suppliers, since this will only benefit black market brokers and speculators and will not help vulnerable countries.

Many wheat importing countries, including G7 member states, have asked India to reconsider its decision to ban wheat exports following Western sanctions on one of the biggest food suppliers, Russia, and the disruptions with grain exports from Ukraine.

Related Topics

India Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Price May July Market Commerce From Government Wheat Industry Flour

Recent Stories

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: pros ..

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

1 hour ago
 UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

1 hour ago
 Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battl ..

Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, 'let them try'

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of ..

Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of rains, floods

2 hours ago
 Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final ..

Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final spot

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate ..

Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate killings by Indian forces in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.