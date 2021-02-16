India to Join Russian-Iranian Naval Drills - Admiral

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) India is set to join an exercise of Russian and Indian navies in the North Indian Ocean, Iranian Naval Commander Hossein Khanzadi said on Tuesday.

"The feature of this year's exercise is the addition of the Indian Navy... India is one of the most powerful navies in the region.

The presence of the navy in the exercise is very important for India and Iran," the rear admiral was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

The exercise, codenamed Marine Security Belt, kicked off in a 10,500-mile area on Tuesday. The three navies will be joined by Chinese forces after the Chinese New Year holiday period. Russia, Iran, and China held a similar exercise in December of 2019.