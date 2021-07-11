UrduPoint.com
India To Keep Consulate General In Afghanistan's Kandahar Open - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The Indian consulate general in the Afghan city of Kandahar will remain open, in spite of the recent spike in internal tensions in the country, the Indian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

In response to media queries on the matter, Exterior Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi noted that New Delhi is paying close attention to the developments in Afghanistan. Earlier in the week, the militants of the Taliban terrorist organization (banned in Russia) entered the Kandahar city and clashed with the government forces.

"The Consulate General of India in Kandahar has not been closed. However, due to the intense fighting near Kandahar city, India based personnel have been brought back for the time being," Bagchi said in a statement, adding that this is a temporary measure and the consulate continues functioning thanks to its local employees.

The official stated that India is working to ensure delivery of visa and consular services via the embassy in Kabul.

Afghanistan continues to be ravaged by intense fighting between the Taliban and the Afghan government as the US forces are withdrawing from the country. The current situation has prompted several countries, including Russia, to suspend the work of their consulates in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, despite the Taliban's promises to guarantee the safety of foreign diplomats.

