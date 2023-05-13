India to Launch Campaign on Return of Artifacts Taken by British Empire - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The Indian government is preparing a long-term diplomatic campaign that will seek the return of thousands of valuable artifacts from the United Kingdom, which were taken there during the colonial era, The Telegraph has reported, citing sources.

Diplomats and other government officials will intensify their efforts to achieve, as a source told the newspaper on Friday, "reckoning with the past," which will include the return of the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond alongside many other historical objects of Indian origin.

It can become the largest restitution claim that the UK has ever witnessed, according to the report.

Talks on the reclamation of artifacts are expected to begin later this year, and they may influence relations between London and New Delhi in other areas, such as trade, the news outlet said.

The Koh-i-Noor diamond is one of the world's largest cut diamonds, weighing 21.12 grams (about 0.7 ounce.) In mid-19th century, it was taken to London and became part of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom.