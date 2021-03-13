UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India To Make Billion-plus Vaccine Doses With US, Japan, Australia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

India to make billion-plus vaccine doses with US, Japan, Australia

India will manufacture at least one billion more Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of next year in a joint initiative announced Friday with the United States, Japan and Australia

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :India will manufacture at least one billion more Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of next year in a joint initiative announced Friday with the United States, Japan and Australia.

Following the nations' first four-way summit, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said the so-called Quad had made a "massive joint commitment" to vaccines.

"The Quad committed to delivering up to one billion doses to ASEAN, the Indo-Pacific and beyond by the end of 2022," Sullivan told reporters.

The White House in a statement said that Indian company Biological E Ltd.

would produce "at least" one billion doses by the end of next year, focusing on the one-dose, US-developed Johnson & Johnson jab.

The manufacturing will be backed financially by Japan as well as the US International Development Finance Cooperation, which provides funding for projects in developing countries.

Australia will contribute another US$77 million, in addition to an earlier commitment of US$407 million, to ensure vaccines are not only delivered but administered in Southeast Asia, the White House said.

Japan in turn will provide $41 million for the distribution of vaccines, which requires careful climate control.

Related Topics

India Australia White House Company Japan United States Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt, KE join hands for Quicker Electricity ..

45 minutes ago

KMC, Sindh Police ink MoU to uplift KMC's Emergenc ..

45 minutes ago

RugbyU: Scotland team to play Ireland in Six Natio ..

3 minutes ago

Powerful Car Bomb Blast in Western Afghanistan Inj ..

3 minutes ago

Almost Two-Thirds of US Citizens Over 65 Now Vacci ..

3 minutes ago

Quad Leaders Discuss Freedom of Navigation in S. C ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.