India to make billion-plus vaccine doses with US, Japan, Australia

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :India will manufacture at least one billion more Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of next year in a joint initiative announced Friday with the United States, Japan and Australia.

Following the nations' first four-way summit, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said the so-called Quad had made a "massive joint commitment" to vaccines.

"The Quad committed to delivering up to one billion doses to ASEAN, the Indo-Pacific and beyond by the end of 2022," Sullivan told reporters.

The White House in a statement said that Indian company Biological E Ltd.

would produce "at least" one billion doses by the end of next year, focusing on the one-dose, US-developed Johnson & Johnson jab.

The manufacturing will be backed financially by Japan as well as the US International Development Finance Cooperation, which provides funding for projects in developing countries.

Australia will contribute another US$77 million, in addition to an earlier commitment of US$407 million, to ensure vaccines are not only delivered but administered in Southeast Asia, the White House said.

Japan in turn will provide $41 million for the distribution of vaccines, which requires careful climate control.