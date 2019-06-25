NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Indian leadership plans to make it clear to US State Secretary Mike Pompeo during his upcoming visit to India that New Delhi will not give up on its plans to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense systems, a diplomatic source in New Delhi told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"India has a longstanding military relationship with Russia which we can not wish away. This stance will be made clear to the United States during the visit of Mr. Pompeo. Still, all issues are on the table," the source said.