India To Open Jammu And Kashmir For Tourists Soon - Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

India to Open Jammu and Kashmir for Tourists Soon - Official

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) India will reopen the Jammu and Kashmir region for tourism soon, with governmental guidelines expected to be issued shortly, the region's lieutenant governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, has said, according to the regional principal secretary.

"India has decided to reopen Jammu and Kashmir for tourism soon. Govt [government] to issue detailed guidelines and SoP (Standard operating Procedures) shortly: Lieutenant Governor issues directions in high level meeting in Srinagar today," Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

