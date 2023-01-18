UrduPoint.com

India to Overtake China as World's Most Populous Nation in 2023 - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) India is projected to overtake China as the most populous country this year, while the population of the world's second-biggest economy will continue to shrink in the coming decades, the World Population Review has estimated.

"India is projected to surpass China as the most populated country in the world sometime during 2023, at which time China's annual growth rate will be between -0.1% and -0.3%, while India's growth rate will be between 0.69% and 0.92%," it said.

The United Nations puts China's population at over 1.42 billion and India's at 1.41 billion, as of last September, according to the US-based demographic monitor. Given the current trends, China's population is expected to slide to 1.2 billion by 2060, while India's will grow to almost 1.7 billion.

