India to Provide $1Bln Credit Line to Boost Far Eastern Development - Modi

India will provide a $1 billion credit line to boost Far Eastern development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursda

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) India will provide a $1 billion credit line to boost Far Eastern development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

"To continue promoting the development of the Far East, India will provide a $1 billion credit line. This is an unprecedented measure when we provide such a credit line to another country ...

And I can assure you that the Indian government is working hard on the matter, in Eastern Asia in particular ... We will be developing and growing in the Far East. I am sure that this step will boost economic development and regional development of our friendly countries," Modi said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.