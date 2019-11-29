India to Provide $50Mln Credit Line to Sri Lanka for Fighting Terrorism - Modi

(@FahadShabbir)

India will provide a $50 million credit line to Sri Lanka for fighting terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday after talks with Sri Lanka's new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) India will provide a $50 million credit line to Sri Lanka for fighting terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday after talks with Sri Lanka's new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

"I am happy to announce a special line of credit of 50 million US Dollar to Sri Lanka to deal with terrorism," Modi said in his statement for the media.

Rajapaksa, who previously used to serve as the secretary of the country's Defense and Urban Development Ministry, secured victory in the presidential election, held in mid-November, with 52.

25 percent of the vote. He prioritized economic reforms and stronger security in the election campaign. Ahead of his ongoing visit to India, the new president pledged earlier in the week to cooperate with all the regional players.

Sri Lanka was hit by a series of deadly bombings on April 21, which carried away over 250 lives. According to the Sri Lankan police, all the suspected perpetrators have been either detained or killed in a large-scale counterterrorism operation.