UrduPoint.com

India To Re-open For Tourists From October 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:46 PM

India to re-open for tourists from October 15

India will re-open for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :India will re-open for tourists from October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday.

The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces, tiger reserves, elephants and beaches had barred all foreign tourists in March 2020 in a strict lockdown when the pandemic took off.

But after a horrendous spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of cases has since fallen sharply and the government, under pressure from an industry that is an important pillar of the economy, on Thursday announced a loosening.

Tourist visas will be granted for foreigners arriving on charter flights from October 15, and on other flights from November 15, the home ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

India March October November 2020 All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian editors warn time up, 15 years since Polit ..

Russian editors warn time up, 15 years since Politkovskaya murder

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, Royal Saudi Naval Forces conduct li ..

Pakistan Navy, Royal Saudi Naval Forces conduct live weapon firing during Exerci ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan firmly stands by global, regional institu ..

Pakistan firmly stands by global, regional institutions & states to bring sustai ..

4 minutes ago
 Court dismisses accused petition in Noor Mukadam m ..

Court dismisses accused petition in Noor Mukadam murder case

4 minutes ago
 Just 44% of US Voters Have Confidence in Elected L ..

Just 44% of US Voters Have Confidence in Elected Leaders, Candidates - Poll

8 minutes ago
 European Parliament Adopts Resolution Demanding Ne ..

European Parliament Adopts Resolution Demanding New Sanctions Against Belarus

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.