India to Receive 1st Rafale Fighter Jet at Paris Ceremony in September - Reports

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa will go to Paris in September to personally receive the first of 36 French Rafale fighter jets, media reported on Thursday, citing government sources

The handover ceremony is planned for September 20 and will include the high-ranking military officials, together with top-level management from the Dassault Aviation company among its participants, the NDTV broadcaster specified.

A group of Indian Air Force members is already in Paris working with the French authorities to organize the ceremony, according to the tv channel.

In September 2016, France agreed to supply 36 Rafale jets to India. The original number was 126, but the Indian government had to decrease the number due to the high cost of the fighter jet. The warplanes will be supplied in several batches from 2019 to 2022.