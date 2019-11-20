UrduPoint.com
India To Receive First Regiment Of Russia's S-400 In September 2021 - Rosoboronexport Head

Wed 20th November 2019 | 04:56 PM

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russia will deliver the first regiment of its S-400 missile systems to India in September 2021, as it has already received the first payment, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We have received the first payment of the Indian side under the contract for delivering S-400 systems. I will not specify in which Currency the payments are conducted.

But this is a very positive moment for activating the planned work on producing the first elements of the system," Mikheev said at the Dubai Airshow.

According to him, India will receive the first regiment of the S-400 "in September 2021."

Moscow and New Delhi signed in October 2018 a contract for five S-400 systems worth over $5 billion. The agreement has been qualified as the biggest one in Rosoboronexport's history.

Deliveries are expected to be completed by April 2023.

