NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) India will receive Russia's S-400 air defense systems in line with the schedule, the first squadron will be supplied and inducted this year, Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari confirmed on Tuesday.

"We will get the S -400 on schedule. The first squadron will arrive and it will be inducted this year," Chaudhari said at his first press conference after taking office.