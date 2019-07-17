India to Receive S-400 Air Defense Systems From Russia by April 2023 - Defense Ministry

Deliveries of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 Triumph to India will be completed by April 2023, Indian Minister of State for Defense Shripad Naik said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Deliveries of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 Triumph to India will be completed by April 2023, Indian Minister of State for Defense Shripad Naik said on Wednesday.

"A contract had been signed on 5 October, 2018 for delivery of S-400 system from Russia. The deliveries are likely to be made by April, 2023," Naik said, as quoted by the ANI news agency.

Russia and India concluded a $5 billion contract on delivery of the S-400s during Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit in October.

The United States has opposed Indian plans to purchase the S-400 system, noting that its deployment could limit India's ability to increase military interoperability with the US armed forces. A similar decision by Turkey to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system prompted the United States to roll back plans to sell the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.