India To Register Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Within Next Few Weeks - Indian Ambassador

India plans to register the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, after completion of phase three clinical trials within the next few weeks, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) India plans to register the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, after completion of phase three clinical trials within the next few weeks, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik on Monday.

According to Varma, the Moscow-Delhi cooperation in the health sector is at a very good level during the pandemic, including no vaccines against COVID-19. The diplomat added that Indian companies and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) regularly exchange information.

Varma said that the first two phases of clinical trials were successfully completed, and the third one is underway. According to the ambassador, the vaccine will be registered as soon as the last phase is completed, likely in the next few weeks.

Varma also recalled that the RDIF is cooperating with Indian companies to produce the Russian vaccine in India. The ambassador mentioned that India may launch the production of Sputnik V at its own facilities.

More Stories From World

