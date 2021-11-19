India to Repeal Controversial Farm Laws - Modi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Indian government has made a decision to repeal all three controversial farm laws that led to mass protests throughout the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

"We have decided to repeal all the farm laws and will begin the procedure at the parliament session that begins this month," Modi said in his address to the nation.

The prime minister also called on protesting farmers "to return home to their families."