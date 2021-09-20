UrduPoint.com

India To Resume COVID-19 Vaccine Export In October - Health Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) India will resume coronavirus vaccine export under the governmental Vaccine Friendship initiative in October in order to fulfill its COVAX commitments, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

"India will resume vaccine export under the Vaccine Friendship initiative to meet India's COVAX commitments.

The vaccines supplied will be used to fulfill our commitments to the world to collectively fight COVID-19," Mandaviya told reporters.

India, which ranks second globally in terms of COVID-19 cases registered, has exported 66.4 million doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines under the COVAX program so far. In March, the Indian government announced that the country will focus on vaccinating the population and will not expand the exports program, pledging to resume supplies abroad after meeting domestic needs.

