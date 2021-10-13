UrduPoint.com

India To Resume Domestic Flights At Full Capacity From October 18 - Reports

Domestic flights will resume at full capacity in India starting October 18, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Ministry of Civil Aviation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Domestic flights will resume at full capacity in India starting October 18, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The ministry limited the capacity of domestic flights to 50% due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the country in June. Following the decreasing number of positive cases, the authorities eased the restrictions to 72.5% capacity in August and to 85% capacity in September.

Many Indian airlines noted that their average transport capacity was over 70% on busier routes and welcomed further easing of restrictions, according to the newspaper.

Scheduled international flights, however, are still suspended in India and the restriction is unlikely to be lifted until October 31, the Hindustan Times said.

Special international flights under the repatriation mission, or Vande Bharat Mission, and bilateral "air bubble" deals with several countries will continue to operate without changes.

The Indian Interior Ministry announced last week that the country will start issuing visas for tourists arriving by chartered flights on October 15.

India is second globally by the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, the country reported 14,313 new cases, the lowest figure in 224 days. The country's recovery rate currently stands at 98.04%. So far, India has vaccinated 19.5% of its total population, which adds up to about 270 million people.

