India to Resume Domestic Flights Starting From May 25 - Civil Aviation Minister

Indian Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said Wednesday that the Indian authorities decided to lift the ban on domestic civil aviation operations introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country starting from May 25

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Indian Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said Wednesday that the Indian authorities decided to lift the ban on domestic civil aviation operations introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country starting from May 25.

India has been on a lockdown since March 24. People are told not to leave homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms have been temporarily closed, and public transport operations are restricted. Traffic between Indian states, all domestic and international flights have also been suspended. Earlier in May, the authorities have extended COVID-19 restrictions yet again, and now lockdown is scheduled to expire on May 31.

"Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Puri also noted that the ministry would develop standard operating procedures for passenger flights.

India registered yet another record 5,611 cases over the past 24 hours, despite extending the lockdown. The total COVID-19 tally in the country is now 106,750. A total of 3,303 people have died from the disease since the start of the outbreak.