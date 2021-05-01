India to Secure Medical Supplies From China, Keep Transport Channels Open - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held a phone conversation on Friday to discuss India's efforts in fighting the new COVID-19 wave and the resolution of the conflict in the Ladakh region.

According to the ministry, the Chinese side expressed "sympathy and solidarity" with India amid the COVID-19 crisis. In response, Jaishankar thanked his colleague and affirmed the government's commitment to do whatever necessary to combat the pandemic.

"External Affairs Minister highlighted in this regard that Indian entities were already in the process of commercially procuring required products and raw materials from suppliers in China. The Minister said that this process would be facilitated if various transport corridors and cargo flights remained open and the necessary logistics support ensured expeditiously," the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian foreign minister stressed that overcoming this challenge is only possible through international cooperation. Wang Yi agreed that COVID-19 was the "common enemy of mankind" and pledged to further support India in its efforts, as quoted in the statement.

Another topic on the agenda was the disengagement from all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. The ministers agreed to continue dialogue on the issue to ensure restoration of peace and stability in the border areas, the ministry said.

The conversation was initiated by the Chinese side, the Indian foreign ministry said.

The Chinese and Indian top diplomats are set to meet at the BRICS and RIC foreign minister meetings held under India's Chairship in 2021. Foreign Minister Wang Yi has confirmed his participation in these events.