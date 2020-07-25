India to Send $1Mln Worth of Anti-TB Drugs to North Korea - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The Indian government has approved a shipment of anti-tuberculosis drugs worth $1 million to North Korea, the External Affairs Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

"India is sensitive to the shortage of medical supply situation in DPRK and decided to grant humanitarian assistance of US$1mn in the form of anti-Tuberculosis medicines," it said, referring to North Korea by its official name.

The move comes in response to an appeal by the World Health Organization, a UN agency in charge of an international anti-tuberculosis program in North Korea, which has one of the world's highest TB rates.