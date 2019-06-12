UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India To Send Chandrayaan-2 Unmanned Spacecraft To Moon On July 15 - Space Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:01 PM

India to Send Chandrayaan-2 Unmanned Spacecraft to Moon on July 15 - Space Agency

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has scheduled the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 unmanned lunar exploration mission for July 15, ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has scheduled the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 unmanned lunar exploration mission for July 15, ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan said on Wednesday.

Indian media reported earlier in the week that the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 mission might take place between July 9 and July 16. The launch was originally scheduled for April 2018 but then was postponed several times for undisclosed reasons.

"Now, ISRO has formed date of launch [of the Chandrayaan-2 mission.] It is July 15, early morning, 02.51 a.m. [21.21 GMT on July 14]," Sivan said at the presentation of a new lunar rover in Bangalore.

According to earlier media reports, the launch will be conducted from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sriharikota Island.

The Chandrayaan-2 is India's second lunar exploration mission, preceded by the Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft, which was sent to the Moon in 2008.

The first spacecraft comprised a lunar orbiter and a lander, while the second mission is more advanced than its� predecessor and is equipped with an orbiter, a lander and a rover. It was initially planned that the rover would be designed by Russia, but later India decided to carry out the mission alone as several technical flaws were discovered in the Russian prototype.

The mission's lander is named Vikram after the ISRO's founder, Vikram Sarabhai. The mission will also have a small rover that will study the mineralogical and chemical composition of the lunar surface. It is expected that Vikram will land at the south pole of the Moon on September 6. This will be the mission's most difficult part. The spacecraft has to avoid shaded areas, because, as experts note, the device needs light to generate energy.

Related Topics

India Russia Bangalore Lander April July September 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

1 minute ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

1 minute ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

1 minute ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

2 minutes ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.