India To Send Over 200 Military Personnel To Russia For Kavkaz-2020 Drill - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) India will be sending more than 200 servicemen to southern Russia for the Kavkaz-2020 multilateral strategic exercise, the Times of India newspaper reported on Tuesday, quoting its military sources.

According to the news outlet, the Indian force will include 160 army and 40 air force personnel as well as two navy officers as observers.

Kavkaz-2020 is scheduled for September and will feature troops from six countries, including member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Collective Security Treaty Organization, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

More Stories From World

