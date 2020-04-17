India to Send Russia About 100Mln Tablets of Hydroxychloroquin - Diplomat

India will send Russia up to 100 million tablets of hydroxychloroquin that can be used to treat the coronavirus, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) India will send Russia up to 100 million tablets of hydroxychloroquin that can be used to treat the coronavirus, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said.

"Despite the fact that India itself need this, India has responded to the request of Russia and licensed supplies of up to 100 million tablets of hydroxychloroquin to Russia," the ambassador said.