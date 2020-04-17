UrduPoint.com
India To Send Russia About 100Mln Tablets Of Hydroxychloroquin - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:04 PM

India will send Russia up to 100 million tablets of hydroxychloroquin that can be used to treat the coronavirus, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) India will send Russia up to 100 million tablets of hydroxychloroquin that can be used to treat the coronavirus, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said.

"Despite the fact that India itself need this, India has responded to the request of Russia and licensed supplies of up to 100 million tablets of hydroxychloroquin to Russia," the ambassador said.

