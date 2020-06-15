A tri-service Indian military contingent of up to 80 members will take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24, media reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) A tri-service Indian military contingent of up to 80 members will take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24, media reported on Monday.

According to The Times of India newspaper, the contingent will arrive in Moscow on Friday. The event will be the first time when members of all three military branches march on Red Square.

In 2015, the first time that the country ever joined a Victory Parade in Moscow, India only sent army troops.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was planning to attend the Victory Day celebration in Moscow on May 9, will most likely not attend the parade, which was moved due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The 2020 parade will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.