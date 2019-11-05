UrduPoint.com
India To Soon Give Russia Proposal On Spare Parts To Produce Jointly - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:10 PM

India to Soon Give Russia Proposal on Spare Parts to Produce Jointly - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) New Delhi will soon give Russia a list of spare parts that it wants to produce jointly and hopes that Russia will be able to identify firms to partner up with India in the next few months, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said Tuesday.

"We will soon share with the Russian side the list of spares and items, proposed to be manufactured in India. I hope that Russia will identify the [Original Equipment Manufacturers] OEMs in the next few months who can partner in production of these spares. We are eager to see several joint industrial activities in India on the basis of the agreement in near future," the minister said at India-Russia Defense Industry Cooperation Conference in Moscow.

According to the minister, India is "ready to explore opportunities and co-production of high-end defense equipment with Russia."

Singh expressed hope that the agreement on spares would help make them more affordable and faster to receive.

The intergovernmental agreement on joint production of spare parts was signed on September 4 during the Russia-India summit in Vladivostok.

