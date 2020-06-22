India to Speed Up Construction of 32 Roads Along Border With China - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) It has been decided at a high-level meeting, chaired by the secretary of the Indian Home Affairs Ministry's border management department, to speed up the construction of 32 roads along the border with China, under the second phase of the India-China Border Roads (ICBR) project, sources in the Home Affairs Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

The meeting was held earlier in the day in the Home Affairs Ministry, with participation of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). This was the second meeting of this kind held within one week, amid the escalating tensions along the border.

"It has also been decided to speed up the construction of three roads in the strategic Ladakh region, which are under construction," sources added, noting that these three roads are being constructed by the BRO.

It has also been decided to prioritize electrification, employment, education and health facilities in the villages along the India-China border, sources added.

India has plans to build 73 roads along the border with China. The CPWD is constructing 12 roads, and the BRO is in charge of the remaining 61.