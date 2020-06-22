UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India To Speed Up Construction Of 32 Roads Along Border With China - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 03:00 PM

India to Speed Up Construction of 32 Roads Along Border With China - Source

It has been decided at a high-level meeting, chaired by the secretary of the Indian Home Affairs Ministry's border management department, to speed up the construction of 32 roads along the border with China, under the second phase of the India-China Border Roads (ICBR) project, sources in the Home Affairs Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) It has been decided at a high-level meeting, chaired by the secretary of the Indian Home Affairs Ministry's border management department, to speed up the construction of 32 roads along the border with China, under the second phase of the India-China Border Roads (ICBR) project, sources in the Home Affairs Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

The meeting was held earlier in the day in the Home Affairs Ministry, with participation of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). This was the second meeting of this kind held within one week, amid the escalating tensions along the border.

"It has also been decided to speed up the construction of three roads in the strategic Ladakh region, which are under construction," sources added, noting that these three roads are being constructed by the BRO.

It has also been decided to prioritize electrification, employment, education and health facilities in the villages along the India-China border, sources added.

India has plans to build 73 roads along the border with China. The CPWD is constructing 12 roads, and the BRO is in charge of the remaining 61.

Related Topics

India Police Education China Border Employment

Recent Stories

Prosecution Asks Moscow Court to Sentence Director ..

2 minutes ago

Hearings in 2014 Flight MH17 Crash Case Resume in ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Stops Using Balkhash Radar Station in Kazak ..

2 minutes ago

Huawei Permitted to Build 400-Million-Pound Resear ..

51 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence Joins Fight Against COVID- ..

6 minutes ago

Trump's Special Envoy Slams China for 'No-Show' at ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.