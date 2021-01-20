India to Start Supplying Vaccines to Neighboring States on Wednesday - Foreign Ministry

India will start to supply its COVID-19 vaccines to the neighboring countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar and Seychelles starting Wednesday to contribute to the global fight against the coronavirus, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) India will start to supply its COVID-19 vaccines to the neighboring countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar and Seychelles starting Wednesday to contribute to the global fight against the coronavirus, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Government of India has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries. In response to these requests, and in keeping with India's stated commitment to use India's vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the Covid pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from 20 January 2021," a statement, published on the ministry's website, said.

The ministry added that the Indian government was also ready to send vaccines to Afghanistan, Mauritius and Sri Lanka, but was waiting for the completion of necessary formal procedures.

According to the statement, India's manufacturing facilities had enough capacity to meet the domestic demand for the vaccine, as well as to produce doses for export.

"Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner.

It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad," the statement said.

The ministry added that India was planning to enhance the manufacturing of vaccines to provide all the countries in need with its vaccines.

"In an ongoing effort, India will continue to supply countries all over the world with vaccines. This will be calibrated against domestic requirements and international demand and obligations," the ministry said.

On January 16, India started the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The first wave of vaccinations, intended for health care and essential workers, is expected to cover some 30 million people. The second wave, inoculating people over the age of 50, may cover some 270 million.

India is in second place in the world in terms of the number of detected infected with the coronavirus. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the country confirmed over 10.5 million COVID-19 cases, with 152,556 deaths. On Tuesday, the number of the vaccinated Indians reached 454,049.