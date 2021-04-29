UrduPoint.com
India To Start Vaccinating Citizens Against COVID-19 On May 1 - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

India to Start Vaccinating Citizens Against COVID-19 on May 1 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) India will start vaccinating its citizens against the coronavirus on May 1, ambassador to Russia Datla Bala Venkatesh said on Thursday.

"We have already started the process of registration of people. Initially senior citizens, then medical workers.

On May 1 it will be available for all citizens. There is a lot of interest in vaccinations," Venkatesh said.

When asked if the citizens will receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the ambassador noted that " a combination of vaccines is also possible" and that India waits "to see more information on Sputnik Light."

More Stories From World

