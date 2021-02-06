India to Start Vaccinating Senior Citizens Against COVID-19 in March

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) India will begin vaccinating senior citizens against the coronavirus in March, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in parliament.

The minister announced on Friday that a total of 3,31,029 people in India had been inoculated against COVID-19 in the first 21 days of the vaccine rollout.

India has confirmed 11,713 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with more than 10.8 million contracting the disease since the start of the outbreak. Almost 155,000 people have died.